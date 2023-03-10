As a measure for safeguard public health and mitigate the spread of avian influenzathe national government announced the temporary closure of the Gorgona National Natural Park in the Colombian Pacific.

The measure was taken after confirmed focus of this disease in pelicans that nest on the islandof which several were dead and others without symptoms.

Within prevention, surveillance and control actions carried out by officials of the Gorgona National Natural Park in the sector known as Playa Palmeras, located in the south of the island, there were around 57 dead individuals of pelicans.

When observing this number of deceased individuals, the behavior of some (difficulty locomotion, twisted and drooping neck) and taking into account that months ago from Peru there had been reported more than fifteen thousand pelican deaths from causes associated with avian influenzathe protected area began the early warning reporting route to the competent authorities.

Prevention

Initially it was determined the preventive closure of the southern sector of the island while investigations were carried out to determine the causes of death of the birds.

Officials from the Colombian Agricultural Institute ICA visited the Playa Palmeras sector and confirmed a focus of avian influenza on Gorgona Island, which forced the total closure until the health authorities issue new considerations.

This determination prohibits the entry of visitors and the provision of ecotourism services in the Gorgona National Natural Park and other determinations issued by the National Natural Parks of Colombia are made.

