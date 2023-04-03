Home News Preventive disease plan begins in banana and banana plantations in Monagas
Preventive disease plan begins in banana and banana plantations in Monagas

The inspections of plantations in the Caripe municipality rule out the appearance of pathologies in the plants.

A multidisciplinary team of agricultural technicians from the Insai, Ministry of Agriculture and Land, UDO and Foncredemo began inspections this week of banana and plantain production units in the state.

Governor Ernesto Luna initiates a phytosanitary preventive plan in plantations of banana and banana in Monagas in compliance with the recommendations issued by the Ministry for Productive Agriculture and Land, which recommends the application and execution of measures to prevent the spread of the Fusarium R4T fungus that affects crops in border states of the country.

A multidisciplinary team of agricultural technicians from the National Institute of Comprehensive Agricultural Health (INSAI), the Ministry of People’s Power for Agriculture and Land, the Universidad de Oriente and the Monagas State Development Credit Fund (Foncredemo), began this week the inspections of musáceas production units (bananas and plantains) in the Caripe municipality, applying the recommendations and recommended preventive measures, including screening for Foc R4T, which in several states has caused the production decline of these items, to rule out the existence of this fungus in the entity.

With these actions, Monagas is the first state to form teams of experts in this disease to maintain the health and orientation of the preventive management of crops, which are supported with the latest generation products for the disinfection of the equipment and thus guarantee the highest efficiency. in inspections.

These measures seek to maintain the health of the plantations and prevent the appearance of the fungus, which can cause the invasion of the vascular system of the banana and plantain plants, their imminent death and the productive loss of the entire bunch and production in general.

The Foc R4T is considered one of the most destructive diseases and of greatest quarantine importance in the production of species of the Musaceae family throughout the world, for which reason the authorities call on the community to join this preventive health plan.

The production of banana is of great economic importance, since due to its nutritional properties it is very significant for the country’s economy. This crop is produced practically throughout the nation, and at any time of the year, both in small areas (conucos) and in large crops dedicated to export.

An aggressive fungus attacks banana and cambur plantations.

