Preventive electrical works in Taganga

The Air-e company will advance this Wednesday, July 5, a new technical conference in order to carry out preventive work on the Libertador 8 circuit.

For the execution of the works, a technical conference has been scheduled at 8:10 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon, time in which the interruption of the electricity supply in the township of Taganga will be required.

The company Air-e indicated that these tasks require the intervention of the circuit, for which in compliance with the security protocols required by electrical regulations, they will be brought forward with interruption of service.

Finally, Air-e asks the community of the sector to calm down since these improvement works will benefit to the residents of this area, bringing with it benefits in the energy service and reducing blackouts.

