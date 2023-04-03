Home News Preventive evacuation begins in locations near Nevado del Ruiz
Preventive evacuation begins in locations near Nevado del Ruiz

Preventive evacuation begins in locations near Nevado del Ruiz

It should be remembered that a state of public calamity has already been declared in the area, for prevention purposes, which would facilitate actions to counteract natural damage.

Orange alert is maintained due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) maintained the orange alert this Sunday due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which represents a “probable eruption in term of days or weeks”.

“The record of seismicity of rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice continues. Yesterday, April 1, 10,400 events were recorded, reaching a maximum magnitude of 3.1 ML (local magnitude) corresponding to the 10.40 am earthquake”detailed the SGC in a statement.

This week the Geological Service had warned of an increase in the activity of Nevado del Ruiz, which in 1985 caused the biggest natural disaster in Colombia.

The body explained that “The seismicity remains localized in the southwestern sector of the volcanic edifice at a distance from the crater between 2.0 and 5.0 km.”

“The increase in the magnitudes of the registered earthquakes stands out, being yesterday the day with the highest seismic energy released since March 24. The record of seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits continues, which was associated with confirmed ash emissions and a slight increase in degassing compared to the previous day,” the Service said.

With an altitude of 5,364 meters, the Nevado del Ruiz caused a catastrophe on November 13, 1985 when an eruption and melting of its glaciers caused an avalanche that devastated the town of Armero (Tolima), where more than 23,000 of its 25,000 inhabitants died. .

