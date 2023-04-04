Home News Preventive evacuation of Villa María begins, in the upper part of Nevado del Ruíz
There is special surveillance in the towns of Casablanca, Murillo, Villahermosa and Herveo in the department of Tolima.

The President, Gustavo Petro, announced that he began “the preventive evacuation” in the upper part of Nevado del Ruíz, exactly in the town of Villa María, in the department of Caldas.

There are about 40 families, initially, according to the relief agencies.

«The preventive evacuation of the upper part of the snow has begun. A lot of discipline and congratulations to the local risk committees », wrote the Head of State on his Twitter account.

There is also special surveillance in the towns of Casablanca, Murillo, Villahermosa and Herveo in the department of Tolima. There, temporary accommodation sites, early warning systems are verified, and prevention recommendations are provided in the event of a change in activity of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano.

This work is being carried out in coordination with the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Councils, entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System, local governments and the communities of these municipalities. zero zone

