Preventive prison for a woman who organized “cuchubales” and did not give the money to the victims

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) filed a request against Carlos Gustavo Jiménez Rodríguez, accused of the murder of the former mayor of La Libertad, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and one more victim.

Rodríguez is accused of having committed the crime of Aggravated Homicide and Illegal Possession or Carrying of a Firearm.

With the diligence, the FGR is requesting that the accused remain detained while the investigations against him continue -Provisional Detention-.

The crime against the victims was committed on February 8, at the former mayor’s home, located in Residencial Vía del Mar, Nuevo Cuscatlán, La Libertad.

The former mayor for the ARENA party was in legal proceedings for embezzlement and embezzlement, and at the time of his murder he was under house arrest.

The FGR in the case ensures that there is sufficient expert evidence, testimonials, among others, to carry out this procedure against Jiménez Rodríguez.

The initial hearing is scheduled for March 7, at the Santa Tecla Judicial Center.

