Home News Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore
News

Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore

by admin
Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore
AzureCloud NativeData

Thursday March 30, 2023

The creation of intelligent applications such as chatbots, recommendation systems and other transactional workloads is high on the to-do list of many developers due to the rapid growth in AI. Because companies increasingly need cost-effective and modern ways of interacting with their customers.

A powerful, intelligent application requires a data strategy that includes deep querying and real-time responsiveness. Azure Cosmos DB belongs to Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform – an overarching end-to-end platform that enables customers to innovate anywhere without constraint. The speed and scalability of Azure Cosmos DB allows you to modernize your MongoDB data in an open-source compatible cloud.

With the new service Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore As a developer you get a familiar architecture with native integration with many Azure services, low costs and advanced database query functions with full-text search for chatbots and other intelligent applications. Designed specifically for MongoDB developers, the service offers an alternative to the original one Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB Throughput Request Unit (RU)-Architecture.

Learn more

See also  Tight power supply / wind power cuts and coal prices are more expensive

You may also like

Daimler Truck builds digital development platform together with...

A Chinese student corrects a mistake by the...

Cuerpecito the musical premiere of Jhayco

Essen’s Zollverein Nord station will be barrier-free

Thieves are captured in the area of ​​the...

Claro reports failures in its services nationwide

Lower the age of criminal responsibility to 12...

Hernán Luque asks Argentina for political asylum |

Municipalities that could be evacuated in the event...

Let’s get to know our province: Chaguarpamba canton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy