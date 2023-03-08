Research institutions predict that battery prices are expected to decline by 20% to 25% in the second quarter of this year, and even return to the level in 2021. Therefore, there will be a greater impact on some car models that have not yet announced their listing information. Therefore, the overall electric vehicle-related industries can be laid out in batches.

According to the research team of Risheng Global Smart Vehicle Fund, electric vehicles have developed rapidly all over the world, but the development of charging piles as infrastructure is still lagging behind. The United States has proposed to allocate 5 billion US dollars for the construction of charging piles in the next five years. The development of various parts of Europe is uneven. Mature regions are expected to change from policy-driven to demand-driven, while lagging regions are expected to develop rapidly with policy support.

Hong Yuting, fund manager of Qunyi Smart Connected Electric Vehicles, pointed out that the global electric vehicle market continues to expand, and major countries and regions have also formulated clear development goals, expecting to gradually increase the penetration rate of electric vehicles and strengthen related construction. Under the guidance of policy goals, it also continues to drive the development of the electric vehicle industry chain, including batteries, motors, central control panels, automotive chips, charging guns, charging piles, advanced driver assistance systems, etc., with good growth potential.

Su Shengfeng, manager of Taishin ESG Environmental Love Earth Growth Fund, believes that with the increasing awareness of environmental protection, the electric vehicle market is irreversible. Governments of various countries have offered stimulus policies. In addition to offering relevant subsidy policies, the United States, Europe, Japan and mainland China all require The auto industry will reduce carbon emissions to 60% to 70% of the carbon emissions in 2015 by 2025, incentivizing the industry to develop electric vehicles.

According to EV-Volumes data, global electric vehicle shipments reached nearly 10 million last year, with an annual growth rate of more than 50%. Among them, China, the largest electric vehicle sales country, contributed about 6 million to 6.6 million vehicles, with an annual growth rate of about 50%. It is estimated that this year Global electric vehicle shipments will reach 13.88 million units, an annual growth rate of 35%. The penetration rate of electric vehicles has increased from 12.5% ​​last year to 16.3% this year. The high growth of electric vehicles will bring explosive business opportunities to related supply chains.

