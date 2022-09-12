Listen to the audio version of the article

In Castelmassa, a village of 4 thousand inhabitants in the lower Veneto region, the municipal swimming pool closes. At least until conditions allow it. The price increases for energy are too high, which between management costs, personnel, chemicals, water and maintenance have brought the municipal administration to its knees. The same happens in Pontassieve, Florence: even there, guaranteeing the operation of the plant is no longer possible.

Meanwhile in the Belluno area, an ordinance leaves two tunnels in the dark and turns off the street lamps from 2.30 am to dawn to save money. Moonlit nights also in Torrebelvicino (Vi), where public lighting “closes its eyes” at midnight to reopen them in the morning, and in Ancona, which opts for a chronometric closure: one hour and twenty minutes before dawn .

The increase in energy costs weighs on the shoulders of citizens as much as on those of the municipalities, and there are many administrations that denounce the lack of resources and review their budgets (Merano, for example, has reached the sixth variation).

Anci and Upi warn: «It is indispensable […] a support measure for municipalities and provinces, in the absence of which the budgets of local authorities are destined to jump. An extraordinary allocation of at least an additional 350 million euros is needed to offset the surge in our energy costs, otherwise the mayors will be forced to painful cuts in public services ”, they say in a joint statement. However, there are those who manage to find the resources to help citizens: this is the case of municipalities such as Brescia and Reggio Emilia, and the smaller ones Seregno, Albignasego, Osimo, Sant’Agata de ‘Goti, which have fielded an energy bonus to be distributed on a one-off basis to families who request it. These aids, compared to the national one – the Social Electricity Bonus – in force since 2021, raise the Isee threshold required to be able to submit the application (see the table opposite), widening the pool of potential applicants. But beware: many bonuses are expiring so you have to make requests in a very short time.

Virtuous examples also in Pontinvrea, in the Savona area, where the Municipality has decided to set up a support fund for the most fragile families for the supply of pallets of pellets and the zeroing of the related VAT. A choice that takes into account the lifestyle of the Ligurian hinterland, where most of the citizens heat up with pellets, an alternative energy material that is suffering from the market rises. In Forlì, on the other hand, the municipal administration has provided two million euros for the costs of public energy and the two city buildings, which have seen management costs double. But there are also those who thank the foresight they had in the past, such as Peschiera del Garda, which in 2016 signed a public-private partnership contract with the company Stea. A form of cooperation to finance, build and manage infrastructures or to provide services of public interest, such as lighting and heating, both renovated by Stea for maximum energy savings. The bills of the Municipality are also borne by the company, which by assuming the risks allows the local administration to sleep peacefully.