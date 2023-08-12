Price increases in mid-August for food and petrol, Adiconsum alarm – News

The bill for mid-August lunch on the island but also for travel will be high.





This is supported by Adiconsum Sardegna which, on the basis of the latest data on prices released by Istat, calculates the repercussions for Sardinian families.





“Compared to last year, food products cost an average of 11.5% more in the region, while beverages have gone up by 12.2% – explains the president Giorgio Vargiu -.





Assuming a mid-August lunch for 8 people at home, the greater expense will be around plus 18, plus 20 euros per family compared to what was spent in 2022. It won’t go any better for those who decide to spend 15 August at a restaurant: the menus are in fact higher an average of +5.3%, with peaks of +8.5% in Olbia”.





Not only food, according to the association, the increases will also be recorded for fuel costs.





“It will also be more expensive to use the car for travel – warns Vargiu -. According to the latest data provided by the Mimit fuel stations updated on August 12, petrol in served mode reaches the maximum price of 2.369 euros per liter in Cagliari, diesel costs 2.339 euros. Prices are also very high in Olbia (2.349 euros for green, 2.249 euros for diesel) and Arbus (2.222 euros per liter for petrol, 2.122 euros per liter for diesel).





The president of Adiconsum Sardegna speaks of “drainage” for both families and tourists: “They will opt for cheaper destinations – concludes Vargiu -. A situation aggravated by the phenomenon of expensive flights, with airfares for Sardinia which are now totally out of control”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

