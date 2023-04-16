Price of the dollar this Sunday, April 16, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.

According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Sunday at 24.83 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 27,07 in the city of Caracas.

He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 26.35 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 24.78.

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

BCV rate

The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVinforms that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange tables of the participating banking institutions was located at 24.5739 Bs/USD, presenting an increase of 0.08 bolivars (+0.35%). .

Value date: Monday, April 17, 2023.

Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)

Dollar Monitor

In parallel

