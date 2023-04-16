Home » Price of the dollar this Sunday, April 16, 2023
Price of the dollar this Sunday, April 16, 2023

Price of the dollar this Sunday, April 16, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.

This is the change of DolarToday in Venezuela and the BCV.

According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Sunday at 24.83 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 27,07 in the city of Caracas.

He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 26.35 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 24.78.

DolarToday TODAY, April 16: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: capture of dolartoday.com
This is the price of DolarToday in Venezuela.

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

Dollars (US$) Bolivares (Bs.)
US$ 5 Bs. 124,15
US$ 10 Bs. 248,30
US$ 20 Bs. 496,60
US$ 50 Bs. 1.241,50
US$ 100 Bs. 2.483,00
US$ 500 Bs. 12.415,00
This is the DolarToday calculator in Venezuela.

BCV rate

The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVinforms that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange tables of the participating banking institutions was located at 24.5739 Bs/USD, presenting an increase of 0.08 bolivars (+0.35%). .

Value date: Monday, April 17, 2023.

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar saturday april 15, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar saturday april 15, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com bcv5
This is the BCV rate.

Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)

Banco Purchase Sale
Mercantile Bank 24,5195 24,5882
Banesco 24,4643 24,5981
National Credit Bank BNC 24,4676 24,5626
They are silent 24,4165 24,6703
Provincial BBVA 24,4073 24,6306
Other Institutions 24,5929 24,6648
So are the rates of the banking system.

Dollar Monitor

dolartoday in venezuela dollar price this sunday april 16, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com monitor1
This is the Dollar Monitor average.

In parallel

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this sunday april 16, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this sunday april 16, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com in paral
That’s it Parallel.

