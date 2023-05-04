Price of the dollar this Thursday, May 4, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.

According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Thursday at 25.55 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 28,21 in the city of Caracas.

He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 29.33 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 25.50.

This is the average of DolarToday in Venezuela

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

Dollars (US$) Bolivares (Bs.) US$ 5 Bs. 127,25 US$ 10 Bs. 254,50 US$ 20 Bs. 509,00 US$ 50 Bs. 1.272,50 US$ 100 Bs. 2.545,00 US$ 500 Bs. 12.725,00 This is the calculator in Venezuela.

BCV rate

The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVreports that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange desks of the participating banking institutions it was located at 24.8725Bs/USDpresenting an increase of 0.05 bolivars (+0.22%).

Value date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.

This is the BCV rate.

Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)

Banco Purchase Sale Mercantile Bank 24,7625 24,8559 They are silent 24,6899 24,788 Banesco 25,0346 25,2242 National Credit Bank BNC 24,7556 24,8141 exterior Bank 24,9380 25,1233 Other Institutions 24,5963 24,9874 So are the bank rates.

Dollar Monitor

Dollar Monitor remains the same this May 4th.

In parallel

This is the average of Parallel.

