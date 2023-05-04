Home » Price of the dollar this Thursday, May 4, 2023
News

Price of the dollar this Thursday, May 4, 2023

by admin
Price of the dollar this Thursday, May 4, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.

This is the change of the BCV and DolarToday in Venezuela.

According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Thursday at 25.55 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.

In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 28,21 in the city of Caracas.

He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 29.33 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 25.50.

dolartoday in venezuela price of the dollar this thursday may 4, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com dolartoday in venezuela97

This is the average of DolarToday in Venezuela

DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator

Dollars (US$) Bolivares (Bs.)
US$ 5 Bs. 127,25
US$ 10 Bs. 254,50
US$ 20 Bs. 509,00
US$ 50 Bs. 1.272,50
US$ 100 Bs. 2.545,00
US$ 500 Bs. 12.725,00
This is the calculator in Venezuela.

BCV rate

The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVreports that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange desks of the participating banking institutions it was located at 24.8725Bs/USDpresenting an increase of 0.05 bolivars (+0.22%).

Value date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.

dolartoday in venezuela dollar price this thursday may 4, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com bcv1

This is the BCV rate.

Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)

Banco Purchase Sale
Mercantile Bank 24,7625 24,8559
They are silent 24,6899 24,788
Banesco 25,0346 25,2242
National Credit Bank BNC 24,7556 24,8141
exterior Bank 24,9380 25,1233
Other Institutions 24,5963 24,9874
So are the bank rates.

Dollar Monitor

dolartoday in venezuela dollar price this thursday may 4, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com monitor76

Dollar Monitor remains the same this May 4th.

In parallel

This is the average of Parallel.

Also read:

DolarToday in Venezuela: Price of the dollar this Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Velandia Star Avatar

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

See also  The US rules out a dialogue table for Peru, as requested by Colombia

You may also like

Karachi: A fire broke out in Allama Iqbal...

Injured himself – man fired in Passau from...

Zelensky: creation of special court on “crime” of...

Firing in two groups in Aparkaram, 8 teachers...

Netflix series “Always there for you”: This is...

Crisis in tourism in Chocó due to increases...

Talks Talks – Mashriq TV

Is the end of the US dollar near...

María José Pizarro questioned Spanish parliamentarians for not...

AN elected in 2020 approved a law to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy