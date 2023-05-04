Price of the dollar this Thursday, May 4, 2023

Know the exchange rate according to DolarToday in Venezuela, the BCV, Dollar Monitor and Parallel.
According to the DolarToday portal in Venezuela, the change is this Thursday at 25.55 bolivars per dollar in the parallel market.
In addition, DolarToday in Venezuela indicates that the euro is at Bs. 28,21 in the city of Caracas.
He price of the dollar today in Venezuela It reflects that the exchange rate for dollars in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, was 29.33 bolivars. While the Bitcoin dollar is at Bs. 25.50.
This is the average of DolarToday in Venezuela
DolarToday in Venezuela: Calculator
|Dollars (US$)
|Bolivares (Bs.)
|US$ 5
|Bs. 127,25
|US$ 10
|Bs. 254,50
|US$ 20
|Bs. 509,00
|US$ 50
|Bs. 1.272,50
|US$ 100
|Bs. 2.545,00
|US$ 500
|Bs. 12.725,00
BCV rate
The Central Bank of Venezuela, BCVreports that the weighted average exchange rate resulting from the daily operations of the active exchange desks of the participating banking institutions it was located at 24.8725Bs/USDpresenting an increase of 0.05 bolivars (+0.22%).
Value date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.
This is the BCV rate.
Information Rates of the Banking System (Bs/USD)
|Banco
|Purchase
|Sale
|Mercantile Bank
|24,7625
|24,8559
|They are silent
|24,6899
|24,788
|Banesco
|25,0346
|25,2242
|National Credit Bank BNC
|24,7556
|24,8141
|exterior Bank
|24,9380
|25,1233
|Other Institutions
|24,5963
|24,9874
Dollar Monitor
Dollar Monitor remains the same this May 4th.
In parallel
