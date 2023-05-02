Prices are rising again in the euro zone | Economy | DW

Consumer prices in the euro zone rose somewhat more sharply in April than in March, up seven percent year-on-year, according to the European statistics agency Eurostat on Tuesday. The number for April was not yet available for the entire EU. In October, the inflation rate in the euro zone reached an all-time high of 10.6 percent.

For Germany, Eurostat gave an inflation rate of 7.6 percent on Tuesday. The Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, which uses a different calculation method, reported inflation of 7.2 percent on Friday, a slight slowdown compared to March’s 7.4 percent increase.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia had the highest inflation rates in the euro zone in April. According to Eurostat, the rise in consumer prices was lowest in Luxembourg and Belgium.

Tension ahead of ECB decision

In contrast to general inflation, core inflation fell somewhat in April. For consumer prices excluding volatile energy and food prices, Eurostat reported a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase. In March, core inflation was 5.7 percent, the highest level in the currency area’s existence. According to economists, it gives a good impression of the basic inflation trend.

Supporting the overall inflation rate is energy prices, which rose 2.5 percent year-on-year after falling in March. Overall inflation is now being driven by significantly rising prices for food and beverages, as well as for services and industrial goods.

In view of the current figures from Eurostat, the ECB and its boss Christine Lagarde are particularly challenged on Thursday

The price target of the European Central Bank of two percent in the medium term will again be clearly exceeded. The central bank is bracing itself against inflation with higher interest rates. Another interest rate hike is expected at the next ECB interest rate meeting on Thursday.

“A pronounced inflation problem.”

Fritzi Köhler-Geib, the chief economist at KfW Bank, is looking forward to the Eurostat figures with suspense: “Today’s inflation data are being watched with eagle eyes, because the Governing Council of the ECB did not give any forward guidance for its meeting on Thursday and from the “There have been mixed voices among Council members recently. Another hike of 25 or 50 basis points is on the table. Despite core inflation being quite stubborn, a switch to smaller rate hikes is the most likely outcome.”

Her colleague from VP Bank, Thomas Gitzel, was not enthusiastic about the inflation news: “At first glance, it doesn’t look good. Instead of falling further, the inflation rate continues to rise. If there are still arguments for further significant interest rate hikes by the ECB required, they will be delivered with the April inflation data at the latest.”

Jörg Kramer from Commerzbank takes a broader perspective and is not so pessimistic: “Inflation only rose a little because the sharp drop in energy prices in April 2022 fell from the previous year’s comparison. The inflation trend continues to point downwards, too because the inflationary spurt from food is now dying down.” Nevertheless, Kramer admits: “The ECB still has a pronounced inflation problem.”

