The return from vacation will be particularly bitter this year, due to the increases in prices and tariffs that are about to hit Italians and which will determine a real “autumn sting” on consumers’ pockets: on average equal to +711 euros annually per family between September and November. To outline this scenario is the Codacons, which has calculated the expenses that the Italians returning from summer holidays will have to face.

The refrigerator to fill when returning from vacation

The first item of expenditure that will affect families will be food: in fact, after returning from holidays it is necessary to fill the refrigerator, facing average price increases of 10% on an annual basis. A nucleus of 4 people thus finds itself this year spending an average of 172 euros for the first post-holiday food supplies, with an increase of around 16 euros compared to 2021.

Filling up to the car

It is then necessary to fill up the car, with diesel prices which are now 16% higher than last year, while petrol costs 6% more. For a full tank of fuel, considering the current average prices, about 87 euros are spent. Furthermore, on 20 September, the cut in excise duties on fuels will expire which, if not renewed, will lead to an immediate rise in the price lists, with gasoline that would automatically jump to 2.054 euros per liter, 2.049 euros / liter diesel.

Mortgages

Another sore point, underlines the Codacons, are mortgages: the ECB seems willing to raise rates by 0.50% in September to counter the surge in inflation: a decision that, if implemented, would lead to an immediate increase in mortgage payments at a variable rate with an increase in expenditure of around 42 euros per month, +500 euros on an annual basis.

The unknown bills

Then there is the unknown bills: in October Arera will proceed to periodically update the electricity and gas tariffs, and for weeks already huge increases caused by the sharp rise in international energy prices have been announced. Assuming an optimistic scenario characterized by an increase in tariffs in October of + 15% for electricity and + 20% for gas, the overall sting on energy expenditure would reach +965 euros per family in 2022 (+380 euros for electricity, +585 euros for gas) compared to the expenditure incurred for the same supplies in 2021.