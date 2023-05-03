PriceSmart opens its third Club in San Miguel with an investment of $29 million

PriceSmart San Miguel has a parking area for 280 vehicles, of which 7.5% are indoors.

With an investment of $29 million dollars in infrastructure, the new PriceSmart Club opens its doors in San Miguel. The company, which operates membership shopping clubs, chose this city for its remarkable economic development and its strategic location, close to other departments in the eastern part of the country.

With the new opening, PriceSmart completes three clubs in El Salvador, located in the main cities: Metrocentro, Santa Elena and San Miguel.

At these three locations, PriceSmart offers food, general merchandise non-food, home and fashion items, and other businesses such as opticians, bakeries, fast food service, and vehicle battery sales.

PriceSmart continues betting on the growth of El Salvador

The new Club is located in the San Andrés urbanization, Pan-American highway km 133.5, section by pass and Ave. 2 Quelepa, San Miguel. In this area, the chain of membership shopping clubs has a broad base of active members, who as of today have access to a club with modern infrastructure and a sales floor with an approximate area of ​​3,730 m2.

The PriceSmart San Miguel Club has waste management programs (cardboard, paper and plastic), a BMS system that controls all electromechanical equipment and monitors energy. A refrigeration system anchored to a platform (Connect +), which monitors the equipment 24/7, minimizing failures.

It has a water treatment plant and hot water heat recovery for the operation of the club, generated from the residual heat produced by the refrigeration systems. It is also expected that by the end of 2023 it will have renewable energy generation by solar panels, which will contribute to energy savings and a reduction in the carbon footprint (CO₂).

Additionally, the company allocated nearly $1 million in eco-friendly building materials. Approximately 75% of the sheet and structural steel used for building and pallet racking systems are derived from the production of recycled steel. This and other sustainable construction methods were chosen to meet all the standards of a Green Club.

To date, PriceSmart has three clubs in the country, which contribute to the generation of more than 624 direct jobs.

Ricardo Osorio, PriceSmart country manager for El Salvador, commented that “for the people of Miguel, having a PriceSmart Club in the city of San Miguel offers great shopping opportunities, since now they will be able to have access to a wide range of quality products at affordable prices without having to travel to San Salvador. We have very high expectations with the opening of this new Club, which will undoubtedly benefit the inhabitants of the eastern part of the country”.

Ease of online purchase for San Miguel Members

The new PriceSmart Club offers all its active Members the opportunity to purchase merchandise online through Click & Go, a service that allows all those who have a membership to buy and pay online from pricesmart.com, where they can also choose between picking up your order at the club, without the need to get out of your car, or coordinating delivery to your home or office.

All members, even those with Diamond membership, whose cost is $35.00 + VAT, have this online shopping benefit. On the other hand, the benefit of redemption of points is maintained for Members with Platinum membership, who have between March 1 and August 31 of each year to redeem their points.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related