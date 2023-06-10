Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the parade’ – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FOGGIA, JUNE 10 – The procession organized by the Foggia Puglia Pride has just started and is winding its way through the main streets of the city of Foggia. Pride had been missing from the city of Foggia for eight years. The procession was opened by the actress from Foggia Maria Chiara Giannetta, Vladimir Luxuria, the singer Antonino, the artist Osvaldo Supino and many others. A long procession which, according to the organizing committee, will arrive at the end of the event, with about five thousand people.



Lots of people are pouring into the streets of Foggia.



