Pride Week in Georgia between violence and homophobia / Georgia / Areas / Home

Pride Week is held in Tbilisi from 1 to 8 July. The event again this year does not include any march, after the violence in 2013, the year that put an end to the Gay Pride march, and 2021, when homophobes unleashed against organizers, activists and journalists. The security framework for LGBT+ events has deteriorated significantly and it is unthinkable to organize an event in a public space accessible to all.

Violence and homophobia

The period leading up to Pride Week was unfortunately characterized by a series of episodes that are in line with the ultra-conservative and violent involution of the internal debate in Georgia. For years, Georgia has not recorded such a large number of attacks by violent groups or individuals, episodes that are systematically belittled by the exponents of the ruling Georgian Dream party, such as: the assault on the summer camp of the libertarian Girchi party, scholar Levan Berdzenishvili smacked of eggs and insults as he strolled through the city centre, Misha Mshvildadze, TV face of a satirical program, punched on his way to the supermarket. The Georgian Dream itself is increasingly promoting a rhetoric that legitimizes homophobia and violence against liberal and critical positions.

State homophobia was promoted by Georgian Dream leader Irakli Kobakhidze. His words and the deeds that accompanied his presence at the University of Tbilisi were followed by similarly homophobic utterances by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. Garibashvili reported a figure from a French poll, according to which 22% of French youth identify as non-binary. According to the Prime Minister, this is an alarming figure, and Georgia must be protected from this type of “propaganda”. The Netgazeti site he ironically noted that Georgians must be protected, but Garibashvili’s son can obviously be exposed, because instead of studying in his homeland universities he will go to study in France.

On June 30, Garibashvili gave the annual report to the parliament during which he withdrew the issue of French fluids at 22% and he has declared which is the case for Georgia to consider a homosexual propaganda law. So after the attempted law on foreign agents, literally withdrawn by popular acclaim, the Georgian government can attempt a new adventure in the world of laws inspired by Russian policies.

He held accountable for his words Ana Natsvlishvili, MP of the Lelo party who addressed the Prime Minister accusing him of inciting hatred with his words and thus exposing specific people and groups to violent actions. Natsvlishvili accused Garibashvili of giving the green light to the perpetrators of violence, the same ones who caused the beating to death of Lekho Lashkarava .

But the Government is supported by the Orthodox Church, which has also spoken out in favor of a law against “homosexual propaganda”. Georgian President Salome Zourabushvili, increasingly at odds with the government, has however announced that she would veto the law.

Green light

The Georgian Dream Government has been giving the green light to violence for years. The perpetrators of the previous Pride violence roam undisturbed in Georgia, while those who protested against the government find themselves on trial, even with rather weak prosecution systems, while for example the violence at Pride week in 2021 has generated a large amount of evidence of crime that should have been duly investigated.

In this context it is not surprising new assault reported by a journalist from Mtvari TV close to the positions of the opposition, and by the United National Movement, on the same day of Prime Minister Garibahvili’s speech in parliament.

In the long season of demonization she fell into the net of homophobic hysteria even McDonald’s , a global brand against which Garibashvili himself launched himself. Imedi TV, a channel close to the government, has in fact launched the scandal that a booklet was found in a Happy Meal that talks about the British musician Elton John and mentions his marriage to David Furnish and that the two have children. According to Gia Volski, deputy speaker of parliament and hawk of the Dream: “The task of the enemies of Georgia, the participants in the conspiracy against Georgia today, is to create new centers of confrontation. It’s a shame if McDonald’s is part of all this.” The owner of McDonald’s, as well as CocaCola, Temur Chkhonia was threatened and ordered to remove the pamphlet. Chkhonia has also often been critical of the government, accusing it of being pro-Russian and is a supporter of the transfer abroad of the imprisoned president Mikheil Saakashvili.

In this context of clearance of verbal and physical violence and homophobic hysteria the organizers of Pride Week put together the event, knowing that no one is safe, and that it is no longer the patronage of some embassy that acts as a shield to open aggression.

But the organizers are determined and have launched the hashtag #You can’t beat love “You can’t defeat love”. In the promotional video of the event invited their fellow citizens to participate in Pride Week e they recalled from their site that “Pride Week has great significance, even political, in Georgia, where influential adversaries intentionally obstruct the protection of fundamental human rights, fuel hatred and spread divisive ideologies. It is a time when we come together to overcome challenges and foster understanding and acceptance.”

In the intentions of the organizers, therefore, the week through conferences and cultural events will be an opportunity to add a piece to the mosaic of Georgian inclusiveness and social cohesion, where a divisive and violent rhetoric continues to be promoted.

