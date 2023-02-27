Outraged and humiliated, about 70 pilgrims who participated in the Eucharist in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Chiquinquirá ended up, who traveled from Medellín to Boyacá. Well, during the Sunday sermon, this Sunday, February 26, the priest compared a biblical passage with the paisa culture, where he mentioned that the region is influenced by prostitution and micro-trafficking.

Before starting, the ecclesiastic clarified that he loves and values ​​the paisas and that he did not want his comment to be taken badly because he would do it in a humorous way.

Later he began to say, “the cunning snake seemed paisa, I say this with respect, because it sold the well-sold story, and the naive one ate the story. And what did she do? She picked the fruit and tasted it. The paisa culture, since they are here (the pilgrims), has the best in this world, I take my hat off to the paisa culture, but it has the worst in this world: because they are leaders for good and they are leaders for the evil”.

Additionally, he referred to the proliferation of webcam businesses in the capital of Antioquia, “there is a University for prostitution, in Medellín, more than a thousand students to get naked on a webcam are ridden by a paisa, because the paisa can sell sin as good.”

He even mentioned “drugs, micro-trafficking, who distributes it in Colombia, the paisas, because they make sin look good.”

Finally, he stressed that “the greatest spiritual leaders of Colombia are also there and the best Catholics and saints are also there.”

Immediately after the ceremony ended, one of the attendees expressed his dissatisfaction, stating “we leave with a broken heart. We leave humiliated, destroyed because from his mouth only grievances for the paisas came out. The women are prostitutes and the men are drug dealers. Do you think it is good to emphasize the bad things about Medellín?

Meanwhile, the clergyman was throwing holy water, while defending his position, which caused controversy between foreigners and Catholics attending the Eucharist.

Faced with these controversial statements, Carlos Mario Álzate, rector of the Basilica of Chiquinquirá, assured that he feels ashamed for the remarks made by Fray Fernando Peña, custodian of the painting of the Virgen del Rosario; he also apologized to the paisas.

“He is embarrassed, because he did not measure the importance and the way in which what he formulated was going to go viral in the midst of a burst of enthusiasm and heat. We do not share it, it was a false start”, declared the rector of the Basilica of Chiquinquirá.

In the same way, he added, “we as a community are going to issue a statement publicly apologizing for Father Peña’s folly and surely he will also have to do it with the group of pilgrims who came from afar and with whom I feel ashamed.”

Finally, the rector added, the sanctuary has its doors open for all the people of the country.