Priest shot a policeman in the middle of drinks

The city of Bogotá witnessed a tragic case of intolerance that left a police officer seriously injured.

According to police reports, a drunken priest shot subintendent Jesús Daniel Cortés in the rectory in the Juan Rey neighborhood, south of the country’s capital, where two religious were having a few drinks.

The officer was on duty as a supervisor in the area in the company of another colleague, and they decided to go where the two priests of the parish were. The night passed normally, until several shots were heard and the subintendent received a bullet wound to the heart.

Preliminary information indicates that the priest, allegedly intoxicated, allegedly activated the firearm. The causes that motivated the priest to shoot are unknown, but the authorities are investigating the incident to clarify what happened.

Subintendent Jesús Daniel Cortés was rushed to a care center in the Colombian capital, where he remains seriously injured. The event has shocked the police and religious community, and has generated great indignation in Bogota society.

The judicial authorities proceeded to capture the two priests who were in the rectory at the time of the incident. The religious were taken into custody and are being investigated by the authorities for their possible involvement in the event.

According to what is known, the uniformed man presents severe cardiac trauma and his prognosis is reserved. The positive evolution of the non-commissioned officer is expected, while the investigations progress to determine what happened.