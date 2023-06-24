Prigozhin agreed to halt the advance of his men on Moscow World | .a week

according to the British station BBC Prigozhin announced in his voice message published on social networks that the convoys of his mercenaries will return to the field camps as planned. Prigozhin did not specify what the plan was.

He stated that his men traveled 200 kilometers in a day, did not reach Moscow and did not shed a single drop of blood. “In order to prevent this from happening in the future”, Wagner’s group is turning its columns and going in the opposite direction – to the field camps according to the plan, Prigozhin declared.

In the meantime, the Reuters agency reported that a convoy of the Wagnerites led by the co-founder of this paramilitary formation, Dmitry Utkin, was approaching one of the suburbs of Moscow. According to a source close to the separatist Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic, there are approximately 5,000 militants in this column.

The source, who has proven reliable in the past according to Reuters, added that Prigozhin had a total of up to 25,000 fighters at his disposal, and that there were around 5,000 in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which the Wagnerites captured on Saturday morning.

According to the cited source, the plan of the Wagner command consisted in the fact that their units would occupy positions in one of the densely built-up areas of Moscow. The radio station Rádio Sloboda (RFE/RL) added that the Belarusian president, unrecognized by the West, Alexander Lukashenko, negotiated with Prigozhin about stopping the Wagnerians’ advance on Moscow.

According to a statement from his presidential office, Lukashenko acted based on an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the negotiations, they “reached an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing bloodshed on the territory of Russia”, while Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s proposal “to stop the movement of Wagner group militants in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tensions”.

“Currently, there is an absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for solving the situation with security guarantees for the fighters of the Wagner group,” Lukashenko’s press service said in a statement quoted by RFE/RL. No details are given in the statement.

In his last voice message, Prigozhin did not mention the negotiations with Lukashenko, the British station BBC reported.

Putin previously described Prigozhin’s actions as treason and armed rebellion. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) opened criminal proceedings against Prigozhin, and Russian government and security officials at various levels vowed to suppress the rebellion.

The Wagner uprising began on Friday, when Prigozhin accused the Russian military command of rocket attacks on the rear camps of the Wagner group and of being responsible for the deaths of members of his paramilitary units.

The British station BBC reported that there is currently no independent confirmation of Prigozhin’s accusations, and the Russian Ministry of Defense denies everything.

On Saturday morning, the Wagnerites seized Rostov-on-Don. Later there were reports that they occupied some military facilities in the city of Voronezh and that they intend to “go to Moscow”. The goal of this “march of justice” is to depose Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

