Prigozhin claims that he occupied military facilities in Rostov-on-Don World | .a week

in Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of the Russian army, which controls the fighting in Ukraine. On Friday, Prigozhin declared that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began last February, was justified by lies and that the “evil” in Russia’s military leadership must be stopped.

He then said that the Russian Defense Ministry had ordered a missile strike against the Wagner Group’s field camps in Ukraine, killing many of the fighters. The website news.sky.com informs about it.

if you are you subscribe to the printed .week for the next year, you will help us survive and do what we know. Thank you in advance.

All rights reserved. The publication or further dissemination of news and photos from SITA sources without the prior written consent of SITA is a violation of copyright law.

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

