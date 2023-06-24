Home » Prigozhin claims that he occupied military facilities in Rostov-on-Don World | .a week
News

Prigozhin claims that he occupied military facilities in Rostov-on-Don World | .a week

by admin
Prigozhin claims that he occupied military facilities in Rostov-on-Don World | .a week

in Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of the Russian army, which controls the fighting in Ukraine. On Friday, Prigozhin declared that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began last February, was justified by lies and that the “evil” in Russia’s military leadership must be stopped.

He then said that the Russian Defense Ministry had ordered a missile strike against the Wagner Group’s field camps in Ukraine, killing many of the fighters. The website news.sky.com informs about it.

if you are you subscribe to the printed .week for the next year, you will help us survive and do what we know. Thank you in advance.

All rights reserved. The publication or further dissemination of news and photos from SITA sources without the prior written consent of SITA is a violation of copyright law.

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Living Arts to commemorate diversity

You may also like

Rue des Mille opens the first Milanese store

The Route of the Democratization of Public Procurement...

Nepa the best in P3, but Masia remains...

High 5ive: What you can learn on the...

Maro reveals that coffee exports have fallen

Sichuan comprehensively carried out investigation and rectification of...

Super Mario RPG is the best selling game...

A top-secret system of the United States Navy...

Congress approves more resources for Transmilenio

GPS recruitment support 2023/24, quick call also foreseen:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy