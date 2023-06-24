Home » Prigozhin denies Putin’s “betrayal” remarks… “We are patriots” refutation (comprehensive) :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
News

by admin
“I will not surrender because I do not want to live under corruption, deceit, and bureaucracy.”

[모스크바=AP/뉴시스]Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group, arrives for a funeral at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow on April 8. On the 24th, Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group, a mercenary group that declared an armed rebellion against Russia, denied President Vladimir Putin’s accusation of “a betrayal that hit Russia in the back” and retorted, “The Wagner Group fighters are patriots.” 2023.06.24.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Yoo Se-jin = Reporter Se-jin Yoo = Yevgeny Prigozhin, a member of the Wagner Group, a mercenary group that declared an armed rebellion against Russia, denied the accusation that President Vladimir Putin was “a betrayal that stabs Russia in the back” on the 24th, and refuted, saying, “The Wagner Group fighters are patriots.” did.

“The president’s accusation of betrayal of the motherland is a big mistake. We are patriots,” he told Telegram.

“We will not surrender as President Putin demands, because we do not want to live under corruption, deceit and bureaucracy,” Prigozhin said.

In a televised address to the nation that day, President Putin said, “All those who staged the rebellion will face inevitable punishment.”

