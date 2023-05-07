Prigozhin hired Mizyntsev, a Mariupol butcher, at Wagner’s PMC

The former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Mykhailo Mizyntsev, who was dismissed from his post at the end of April, probably joined the leader of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russian military bloggers unanimously report that he has been appointed deputy mercenary commander.

A military blogger from the Russian Federation Oleksandr Simonov published a video on Telegram, in which the former high-ranking military officer, who fell out of favor in Moscow’s defense circles, is already dressed in the “Wagner” uniform.

Mykhailo Mizyntsev was responsible, among other things, for the siege of Mariupol shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. He is held responsible for heavy attacks on the city that resulted in thousands of deaths and massive destruction. Due to his brutal actions, he was called the “Butcher of Mariupol”. The EU added the Russian colonel-general to the sanctions list.

Last September, he was appointed one of the twelve deputy defense ministers of Russia, Sergei Shoigu. According to military bloggers, internal disputes in the Russian military leadership probably caused his dismissal a few days ago.

Recently, Mizyntsev was responsible for logistics. Prigozhin’s press service already expressed interest in the colonel-general at the end of April. The probable appointment fits into the critical attitude of Yevgeny Prigozhin towards the Russian military leadership. On May 5, the leader of the militants threatened to withdraw his troops from Bakhmut. He cited the lack of ammunition as the reason. The American Institute for the Study of War suspects that “Wagner” also engaged the former deputy minister to have access to arms supplies.

“Perhaps Prigozhin appointed Mizyntsev as Wagner’s deputy in order to use his connections in the logistics apparatus of the Russian army.” – says the daily assessment of the American institute.

In the video, Prigozhin loudly criticizes Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. “You scumbags sit in expensive clubs, your children enjoy life. Now you think you have power over their lives too.” – cursed the leader of the Wagnerites.

Read more about the situation at the front and the latest losses of the enemy here.

4

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram