“Prigozhin is ineliminable – a headshot is no longer an option for Putin”

FOCUS online: Yesterday Putin called Prigozhin a traitor and announced that he would “inevitably be punished”. With his departure to Belarus, he is now de facto pardoned. How great is the disgrace for Putin?

Albert Stahel: The fact that Putin first threatened Prigozhin and then allowed him to leave the country less than twelve hours later shows that the regime has lost control over many things. It is a sign that Putin’s regime is nearing its end.

So far, little is known about the deal that Lukashenko negotiated with Prigozhin for the Kremlin. What do you think: What other concessions were made to the Wagner boss?

Downloaded by: I think that leaving the country unpunished is just a little treat. Prigozhin went all out with this march on Moscow. He had finished with his life and would have reached Moscow with his troops. Nothing could stop him, and large sections of the Russian generals have also withdrawn their loyalty to Putin because he has proven to be an incompetent warlord.

So Prigozhin only agreed to the deal because it was so tempting that he couldn’t help it. So I’m assuming that a lot more was negotiated than we know so far. For example, concessions could affect the structure of the Russian defense apparatus – and thus Prigozhin’s declared arch-enemies Shoigu and Gerasimov. What exactly was negotiated here, we will find out at some point – probably quite casually. There’s definitely more to come.

“Putin would have been de facto ousted before the eyes of the world. He knew he had to make a deal”

Why does Putin allow this to be done to him? Is the Kremlin boss really that weak and did he have to respond to Prigozhin – or is there a calculation behind it all?

Downloaded by: Both. Just imagine if Prigozhin had actually advanced to Moscow. He could then probably have occupied the Kremlin without any problems. In fact, Putin would have been ousted before the eyes of the world. He couldn’t afford that. He knew he had to make a deal.

Lukashenko was his assistant. Because even the Belarusian dictator had his back to the wall at that moment. If Putin is ousted, Lukashenko’s power will also hang by a thread. The situation was defused via Lukashenko, so to speak, halfway saving face for Putin.

When do you expect Putin to make his first public appearance after the uprising. What do you think Putin will say then?

Downloaded by: Putin will probably soon give a speech in which he will announce that everything is over and that a solution has been found. He will put honey on the Russians’ bread, calm tempers and at the same time announce that the war will continue unabated.

It won’t be easy for Putin. The Russian population was spectators of an attempted coup. He will therefore try to present himself as what he is not: the great Putin who has everything under control.

„The Russian regime will not explode, but rather implode. There is a model case for it”

How do you rate Putin’s domestic political situation? Could the Wagner revolt motivate further uprisings by forces critical of the Kremlin?

Downloaded by: I don’t think anything similar will happen in Russia anytime soon. I don’t see any riots. However, the credibility of Putin’s regime has been shaken to such an extent that the population will gradually turn away from him and will no longer readily support his war.

So the Russian regime will not explode, but rather implode. There is a model case for this. February 1917. I think this scenario will be repeated in Russia. The linchpin here: the cohesion of the armed forces. If they continue to suffer heavy casualties, which is likely, they will no longer be willing to take the lead on an adventure that is priceless. Then it will be the end of Putin.

How will Putin change his domestic political course after yesterday? Can we expect a softer Putin trying to unite Russia in battle? Or will he use all his might against his opponents?

Downloaded by: I fear the latter. Repression in Russia will increase again. Putin is afraid because he is basically a coward. In St. Petersburg he was a street urchin, a gangster. There is nothing soft about him.

However, hardness will not do him any good. He has already lost his credibility – among the population and in the armed forces. You know: the warlord Putin has failed – totally.

“Prigozhin has made himself virtually ineliminable. Just a headshot like that – that’s no longer an option for Putin.”

What happens to Prigozhin. Will he survive this year?

Downloaded by: He will be smart and cover himself. He’s not just going to Belarus with a suitcase. In any case, Prigozhin now has a trump card in his hand: After the events of the weekend, he can no longer be easily forgotten. With his uprising he has made himself virtually ineliminable. Just a headshot like that is no longer an option for Putin. If so, he should have done that beforehand.

What consequences will Putin draw for his war in Ukraine? Does he respond to Prigozhin’s demands to end the war as soon as possible? Or does he react harshly here too to demonstrate strength?

Downloaded by: One thing is certain: negotiating is still not an option for him. Unfortunately, I assume that Putin will intensify his attacks on Ukrainian cities. In any case, the arsenal for this – especially ballistic missiles – is available. In my opinion, it is all the more important to support Ukraine even more sustainably, including with fighter jets.

After the weekend’s events, has Putin become more of a threat to the world?

Downloaded by: Not more dangerous, but even more unpredictable. Putin has always been a gambler, a gambler. As long as he stays in power, little or nothing will change in Russia’s stance. It will remain uncomfortable – for everyone.

