Prigozhin threatens to liquidate the Russian military command. He wants to avenge the death of his men

The commander of the mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian army of attacking his men. He summoned other mercenary commanders and together they issued a fundamental statement: they want to punish all officers responsible for the death of the Wagners or those who will oppose him.

“We will deal with those who liquidate Russian soldiers, and then we will return to the front,” Prigozhin said, de facto declaring war on the Russian military command. According to him, the President, the Ministry of the Interior, the National Guard and other state structures can continue to function peacefully.

However, if anyone resists, he is to be destroyed. “I ask everyone to keep calm, not to be provoked, to stay at home, especially where we are going, do not go out into the street,” Prigozhin urged Russian citizens and soldiers.

Russian rockets are said to have hit the rear of Wagner’s camp. As evidence, Prigozhin published a video showing the aftermath

