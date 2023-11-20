Home » Prima TV Sky Cinema and NOW: ‘Me Too’, the powerful story behind the #MeToo movement 🎬🌟
Prima TV Sky Cinema and NOW: 'Me Too', the powerful story behind the #MeToo movement 🎬🌟

Inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that shattered a corrupt system by empowering women to speak out, ME TOO arriva premiering on Monday 20 November at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno (and at 9.45pm also on Sky Cinema Drama), streaming on NOW and available on demand. The film will also be available on demand in 4K on Sky.

November 25th, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womenthe film will be proposed in the late evening on Sky Cinema Due.

Based on the bombshell New York Times investigation, ME TOO follows the extraordinary true story of how reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor went from underdogs to inspiration by breaking the silence surrounding sexual violence in Hollywood. Determined to expose the truth many fear to tell, Megan and Jodi’s collaboration shakes up the system, empowering courageous women to gain strength through stories of survival in this extraordinary film from Emmy®-winning director Maria Schrader (Unorthodox, I’m Your Man), featuring captivating performances from two-time Oscar® nominee Carey Mulligan (A promising woman, An Education) e Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick – Marriage can be avoided… love can’t, The conspiracy against America), with Mulligan’s performance receiving a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

As a testament to the power of investigative journalism and its influence in reinvigorating the #MeToo movement, the film’s impressive cast also includes Patricia Clarkson (Shards of April, House of Cards), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn 99, The Mist) e Ashley Judd (Guilty of innocence).

ME TOO, premiering on Monday 20 November at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno (and at 9.45pm also on Sky Cinema Drama), streaming on NOW and available on demand. On Sky the film will also be available on demand in 4K for Sky Q or Sky Glass customers with the Sky Cinema package and with the Sky HD/Sky Ultra HD option service active. November 25th, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the film will be shown in the late evening on Sky Cinema Due.

