Today (February 13), primary and secondary schools in Beijing start school. How is the traffic around the school during the morning rush hour? What are the requirements for students to enter the school? How to arrange courses for the new semester?

Headquarters reporter Zhang Jing: During the morning rush hour, the traffic pressure on the roads around primary and secondary schools in Beijing is high, and traffic police and coordinators are at the school gate to guide vehicles and pedestrians.

Although Beijing has resumed the restriction of motor vehicle tail numbers within the Fifth Ring Road from today, the pressure of commuting and students arriving at school is superimposed, and the pressure around the school is still relatively high. Beijing’s public transport has increased capacity during peak hours in key areas.

After Class B and B control, primary school students entering the school in the new semester will no longer be subject to temperature measurement and nucleic acid testing. The school has made sufficient preparations for the new semester, resumed physical exercise, and provided various special courses to cultivate students’ scientific spirit, innovative spirit and hands-on ability, as well as rich labor and moral education courses.

I wish the primary and secondary school students learn something and be happy in the new semester.

