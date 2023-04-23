Home » Primary Commission extends until #07May the publication of regulations
Primary Commission extends until #07May the publication of regulations

Primary Commission extends until #07May the publication of regulations

They detailed that the consultations on the primary instrument have not yet been completed.

The primary commission extends the deadline for regulations.

The National Primary Commission reported that the publication of the election regulations is extended until May 7. He explained that the consultations on the instrument have not yet been completed.

«The approaches and requests formulated by the Technical-Electoral Advisory Commission and the ongoing consultations on the report of a commission of the National Electoral Council make it advisable to extend the deadline until May 7.» details the statement.

It highlights that the extension does not affect the rest of the electoral schedule of the primary, scheduled for October 22.

Velandia Star

