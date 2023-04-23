Primary Commission extends until #07May the publication of regulations

They detailed that the consultations on the primary instrument have not yet been completed.

The National Primary Commission reported that the publication of the election regulations is extended until May 7. He explained that the consultations on the instrument have not yet been completed.

«The approaches and requests formulated by the Technical-Electoral Advisory Commission and the ongoing consultations on the report of a commission of the National Electoral Council make it advisable to extend the deadline until May 7.» details the statement.

RELEASE / The National Primary Election Commission extends until May 7 the deadline for the publication of the regulations of the Primary Election of the #22oct pic.twitter.com/iteYMUGYqi — VE National Primary Commission (@cnprimariave) April 22, 2023

It highlights that the extension does not affect the rest of the electoral schedule of the primary, scheduled for October 22.

