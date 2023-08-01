Primary supply units are now easier to regulate

As of (today) Tuesday, the amendment to the Primary Care Act came into force. This enables children’s primary care units (PVE), and PVE can also open for acute care on weekends and public holidays. Health Austria GmbH (GÖG), which operates an online platform with information and job offers for PVE, explains that a new selection process for such healthcare facilities is intended to enable start-ups more quickly and fill gaps in supply.

The current 44 primary care units (PVE) are to become 120 throughout Austria by 2025, and several for children are also planned. According to the requirements of the amendment, each PVE consists of a core team with at least two doctors (instead of three previously) for general medicine and one or more members of the higher service for health and nursing as well as surgery assistants. Depending on the location and needs, other health and social workers can also be involved.

The medical part of the core team can also only consist of specialists in paediatrics or a combination of general practitioners and paediatricians. Members of legally regulated healthcare professions who are entitled to practice freelance work and work full-time in the primary care unit may now be shareholders in a primary care unit (multiprofessional group practice), whereby such a group practice must be operated as a GmbH and the doctors must hold the majority of shareholders.

If two positions for general practitioners or paediatricians are vacant in a supply region, the Medical Association and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) will have six months to find new doctors. After that, the state and the ÖGK can jointly initiate the call for tenders for a primary care unit in consultation with the other health insurance providers. This brings a faster selection process for PVE.

According to the GÖG, better opportunities for cooperation in a PVE not only improve health care, but also the working conditions of everyone involved, as was emphasized in the broadcast. This confirms the high level of job satisfaction in the units that have already been set up, thanks to a better work-life balance, more flexible working hours and the option of part-time work. The promotion of primary care in Austria has received new impetus, in particular through the EU’s recovery and resilience plan. 100 million euros have been made available for this purpose.

( SERVICE – primary care platform of the GÖG with information, vacancies, etc.: )

