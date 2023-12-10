Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) responds to the fuss surrounding Princess Delphine’s letter: “She has no official position”

© Belgian

Princess Delphine does not perform “any official functions”, which means she is not invited to certain ceremonies. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) said this on Saturday.

Delphine – the illegitimate daughter of King Albert II who has been able to call herself Princess of Belgium since October 2020 and bear the family name Van Saksen-Coburg – sent a letter to De Croo through her lawyer. She is dissatisfied that the government would not treat her in the same way as Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent.

De Croo confirmed on Saturday, on the sidelines of a visit to Houston, America, that he received the letter. He emphasized that Delphine has no official position and is therefore not invited on the occasion of, for example, King’s Day or the New Year’s reception for the appointed bodies of the royal palace.

“It is very clear,” said De Croo. “Persons who are invited to those events perform an official function in our country. Part of the royal family has an official position, Princess Delphine does not.”

Astrid and Laurent do have official positions and in that capacity they must also be accountable to the government and parliament, the Prime Minister added. Delphine shouldn’t do that.

