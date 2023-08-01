Prime Minister Han, at the opening of the ‘43,000 People’ Jamboree, “Please take care of your safety like my family” :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

“Concerns about heavy rain and intense heat…Crisis inspection and preemptive response to disasters”



[부안=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Eol = On the 31st of last month, the day before the opening of the 2023 Saemangeum 25th World Scout Jamboree, the national flag is fluttering at the World Scout Jamboree Shelter in Buan-gun, Jeollabuk-do. 2023.07.31. pmkeul@nwsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Seung-min = Prime Minister Han Deok-soo ordered the government to “thoroughly check the crisis situation and preemptively respond in the event of a disaster” regarding the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree, which opened on the 1st.

Prime Minister Han wrote on Facebook that day, “I am concerned about heavy rain and heat. I ask public officials to take care of the safety of these people as if ‘my family’ were in Saemangeum.”

He added, “I will not let go of the tension.”

A total of 43,000 people from 158 countries participated in the 25th World Scout Jamboree held in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province from the opening of this day until the 12th.

Prime Minister Han also emphasized, “Since the Jamboree is held in the ‘K-Culture birthplace’, we have prepared for the youth to enjoy Korean culture.”

He said, “During the competition, K-pop concerts and dances, game gyms that appeared in the K-drama ‘Squid Game’ are held, walking the Gogunsan Islands in Gunsan, the holy land of trekking, or visiting the BTS road in Wanju, Jeonbuk, which is on the bucket list of BTS fans ‘Ami’. The program is set up,” he said.

Prime Minister Han said, “I hope that young people from all over the world gathered in Saemangeum will feel Korea and build lasting memories and friendships.”

