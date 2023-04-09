Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupathi Vande Bharat Express

In Telangana 11,300 Foundation stone for various works of Rs

Renovation of Secunderabad Railway Station, construction of highways and AIIMS Bibi Nagar also included

Hyderabad: 08. April (Sahar News.com)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupathi Vande Bharat Express at the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana on Saturday. On reaching the designated place, the Prime Minister observed the Secunderabad-Tirupathi Vande Bharat Express and accompanied the children of the train. Also talked to the staff.

SECUNDERABAD – The Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which connects IT City, Hyderabad with the Balaji Venkateshwar temple town of Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be launched from Telangana state in a span of three months. It will reduce about three and a half hours and will be especially beneficial for devotees going for darshan of this temple.

On this occasion, along with the Prime Minister, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamil Sai Soundar Rajan, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vishnu and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State Minister Talsani Srinivasa Yadav were also present.

Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati on Saturdays 6 The day will run. This train from Secunderabad 11.30 It will depart at noon and at night 9 It will reach Tirupati Railway Station at 10:00 PM. This train is from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana to Tirupati Railway Station 660 It will cover the kilometer distance in eight and a half hours.

100% air-conditioned, equipped with all modern facilities like automatic doors, GPS system and Wi-Fi service, the Vande Bharat train has been developed with 100% indigenous technology. 11 Vande Bharat trains have been launched now number of them 12 It’s done. First Vande Bharat train was started between Delhi to Varanasi. Also New Delhi-Vishnu Devi route, Gandhinagar-Mumbai route, Delhi-Indore route, Chennai-Mysore route, Nagpur-Bilaspur route, Howrah-New Jalpai route. Gudi route, Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad route, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi route, Mumbai – Sholapur and Bhopal – Delhi Vande Bharat train is running.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport by a special plane. State Governor Dr. Tamalsai Soowindar Rajan and BJP leaders welcomed him. This time also on the occasion of Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed the Prime Minister. He did not reach the airport for this. Instead, he sent State Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinema Autography Talsani Srinivas Yadav to welcome the Prime Minister.

Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Secunderabad Parade Ground 11,300 He laid foundation stones for various projects in Telangana at a cost of over crores of rupees and dedicated them to the nation. Among these projects, the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad, five national highway projects and renovation of Secunderabad railway station. Construction is included. He also named other development projects related to railways in the name of the nation.

of Secunderabad Railway Station 720 The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs.1 crore renovation. The railway station will be given a major makeover with world-class facilities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. There will be a double-label spacious rooftop plaza at one location with all amenities along with multi-modal connectivity to provide seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes.

During the program, the Prime Minister in the suburbs of the twin cities of Hyderabad – Secunderabad 13 He flagged off the new MMTS services. He also inaugurated the Duplication and Electrification of Secunderabad-Mahboob Nagar Project. 1410 Completed at a cost of crores of rupees, the project will facilitate seamless connectivity and increase the average speed of trains.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibi Nagar in Hyderabad 1350 It is being developed at a cost of over Rs. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of the national highway projects worth Rs 7850 Crores more than Rs. which will strengthen the road connectivity of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Later, addressing a rally at the Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government’s priority to fulfill the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the people of the country, saying that a handful of people are very worried about the progress of development. He said that those who promote nepotism and corruption have nothing to do with the interest of the country and the welfare of the society, while problems are being created for those who work honestly. The Prime Minister warned the people of Telangana that he only sees the interest of his family in every project and investment.

Mentioning the similarity between corruption and nepotism, the Prime Minister reiterated that when there is nepotism, corruption starts to flourish. The Prime Minister said that control, nepotism and nepotism are the basic principles of politics. Continuing his criticism of such principles, the Prime Minister said that dynastics want to control every system and hate it when anyone challenges their control.

Citing the direct benefit transfer system and the promotion of digital payments across the country, the Prime Minister pointed to the family forces that controlled which beneficiary would receive what benefit and the three concepts that emerged from the situation. Explained. Firstly, the Prime Minister said that the family should continue to be appreciated. Secondly, the money of corruption keeps coming to the family and thirdly, the money sent to the poor keeps going to the corrupt ecosystem. Today Modi has attacked the root of corruption, that is why these people are shaken and angry with whatever is being done. Modi said, referring to political parties that went to court in protest but were disposed of with a blow.

The prime minister said that the real spirit of the constitution is realized when everyone works with the spirit of development to strengthen democracy in the true sense. The Prime Minister reiterated that 2014 The whole country is seeing the result of the liberation from the chains of family politics of the central government. He said that last 9 of the country over the years 11 Crores of mothers, sisters and daughters have received toilet facilities, including in Telangana 30 More than 100,000 families are involved. He added that in the country 9 More than crores of sisters and daughters have got free Ujola gas connections including last 9 of Telangana over the years 11 More than 100,000 poor families are involved.

Post Views: 152