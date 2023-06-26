Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Egypt’s highest official honor, meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Indo-Nazi community

Egypt’s highest official honor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Meeting with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Indo-Nashtra community

Cairo/New Delhi: 25/Jun

After his visit to America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt on Saturday for a two-day visit. Modi was received at the airport by his counterpart Mustafa Madboli, who was presented with a guard of honour.1997 For the first time after 2011, an Indian Prime Minister visited Egypt. Modi also met people of Indian origin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest official award “Order of the Nile”. 1915 I was done by Sultan Hussain Kamil. This award is given to those who have played an important role in the service of the country. Egypt. 1953 I became a democratic country and after that the “Order of the Nile” was given the status of the highest honor of the country. The word Nile in it is actually related to the river Nile.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle tweeted separately in Arabic and English with pictures that said, “I humbly accept the Nile necklace. I thank the government and people of Egypt for this honor. Which shows warmth and love towards India and the people of our country.”

Narendra Modi was welcomed by the Indian community on his arrival at the hotel in Cairo. During this, slogans of Vande Mataram and Modi, Modi were also raised. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in a round table discussion with the India Unit of the Egyptian Cabinet under the leadership of Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouli. He then met with members of the Indian immigrant Bohra community and yoga teachers Reem Jabak and Nida Adil in Cairo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Helio Police Memorial where he paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in World War I. This memorial was built by the Commonwealth. This 3,799 Dedicated to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt during World War I. It is called “Kuladat al-Nil” in Egypt.

India and Egypt have strengthened their diplomatic relations this year 75 It was also celebrated there. The Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt is important in many ways. This visit is also considered very important for India’s defense sector. It is noteworthy that Egypt Egypt has also shown interest in buying BrahMos missiles from India. Egypt wants to buy these missiles from India, India is also looking towards Egypt for the export of its defense products. Egypt has also shown interest in buying Tejas light aircraft from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Egypt 11 Visited the 10th century Al-Hakim Mosque. which has been rebuilt with the help of the Bohra community of India.

Indian Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte said that trade relations between India and Egypt are four thousand years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt will further strengthen these relations.

