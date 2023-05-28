Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulations to Erdogan

Islamabad: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he heartily congratulates his dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning the historic election of the President of the Republic of Turkey once again.

He wrote that he is one of the few world leaders whose politics is based on serving the people. Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a strong voice of power and rights of oppressed Muslims.

The prime minister wrote that his victory in the presidential election and the success of his party in the parliamentary elections are significant in many ways and show the trust and confidence of the Turkish people in his leadership. He said that Turkey and Pakistan. mutual relations will go further, I look forward to deepening our strategic partnership with them and further strengthening the brotherhood of the two nations.