Prime Minister’s Address at the Passing Out Parade

Addressing the passing out parade of Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants peace. Our desire for peace should not be considered as weakness. is committing serious violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal rule. He said that the Pakistani people will not be affected by the financial and economic crisis. The cadets who passed out are the asset of the future. “Pak Air Force has made the name of the country bright in any challenge.” “Faced with extremism and extremism while all the law enforcement agencies including the Pakistan Army bravely fought this scourge” The entire Pakistani nation stands behind the Pakistan Armed Forces. Will get off. As far as the Pakistan Army and especially the Pakistan Air Force is concerned, it has always made the nation proud with its achievements. From the Indo-Pak War of 1965 to 2019, the trained pilots of the Pakistan Air Force have been flaunting their skills on every occasion. Played an important role in repulsing the enemy. During the September 1965 war, MM Alam set a world record by hunting down the planes of the Indian Air Force in the airspace of Lahore. Whether it is the feat of breaking or the incident of shooting down an Indian plane while fighting Indian aggression in February 2019 and making the Indian aggression clear to the world by taking Indian pilot Abhinandan into custody. have done and still Pakistan Air Force is right in expressing its determination that it will not hesitate to make any sacrifice if necessary. For professional training, fighter pilots are sent to Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur, who are still serving in the Air Force of their respective countries after receiving training from here. There is unshakable faith on the part of the friendly countries and that is why Pakistani pilots are valued all over the world. They will spare no effort in fulfilling the duty of protecting the country and the nation while maintaining their wonderful traditions. The Prime Minister, taking India’s aggression with open arms, drew attention to the usurpation of Kashmir and the atrocities being inflicted on the people there in the guise of the freedom struggle of the freedom-loving people of Occupied Kashmir. Take notice of the atrocities while Pakistan will not tolerate these atrocities in any way. It is also a fact that Pakistan has stood side by side with the Kashmiri people in the Kashmir issue since the beginning and is continuing to give moral, political and diplomatic support to the Hurriyat Committees. However, ever since the Modi government has changed its position on Kashmir by rejecting the international resolutions regarding Kashmir and abolishing the provision in the Indian Constitution regarding Kashmir, it has usurped the Occupied Kashmir (according to itself). Since then, there has been an enormous increase in Indian atrocities in the occupied valley, but neither the international community nor the United Nations and its subsidiary Security Council are paying attention to this, which should not be blamed on the weakness of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. As the armed forces of Pakistan, by the grace of Allah, are capable of countering any kind of aggression, the international community should take steps to prevent India from fulfilling its nefarious objectives in the region. The law and order situation could not deteriorate.