Prime Minister’s meeting with the leaders of different countries in Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the leaders of various countries on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Web Desk: The Prime Minister met with the former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey and Chairman of the MHP Party Devlet Mehceli, he congratulated President Erdoğan on his success in the elections.

The President of the Republic of Kosovo Josa Osmani Sadiro has also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister had a meeting with the First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhbar.

The prime minister said that barter trade between Iran and Pakistan is a welcome development, the border market will benefit the people of both countries.

Apart from this, President of Uzbekistan Shaukat Mirzayev also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In the meeting, the promotion of relations in the region and increasing bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Turkey on a two-day visit, where he has attended the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.