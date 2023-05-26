Home » Prime Video makes fun of Netflix’s password sharing block
News

Prime Video makes fun of Netflix’s password sharing block

by admin
Prime Video makes fun of Netflix’s password sharing block

As you know by now, Netflix is continuing with its plan of block password sharing, with the goal of increasing earnings by driving groups of people to create individual accounts. Obviously it is not a policy loved by consumers, considering that until a few years ago Netflix was in favor of this procedure. Now, another video streaming service has decided to get some publicity by making fun of its rival. Let’s talk about Prime Videoeven more precisely than its UK version on Twitter.

As you can see below, Prime Video UK shared an image that is a kind of meme. Shows Prime Video login screen with six different accounts registered. When asked “Who’s watching?”, the answer is formed by the names of the accounts, or “Anyone who has our password”, with a little heart at the end.

Not only that, the tweet is in response to the now infamous Netflix tweet from 2017 in which he stated that “Love is sharing a password”. Certainly this statement has not aged well.

Obviously, as mentioned, Prime Video UK she’s just exploiting a moment of weakness of her rival to get some publicity. It is possible that in a few years she will find herself in the same situation, with this tweet that she will become the object of ridicule in turn.

Only time will tell how things play out, but for now, the Amazon Prime UK tweet is (sadly) funny.

A similarity between Prime and Netflix is ​​that they both carry games on their own services. In the case of Netflix we remind you May 2023 Free Games: One is coming next week.

You may also like

Tinghir Court holds a ceremony honoring four judges

Government gives the latest adjustments for the pension...

The National Syndicate of Moroccan Press is studying...

They admit demand that seeks the constant and...

Mastrocola against ChatGPT: “He will destroy the school...

Queen of Africa in mathematics! – OujdaCity

Diego Molano denounced María José Pizarro for libel...

Establish a linkage mechanism to protect students’ mental...

Movies to see Thursday 25 May, in prime...

Inje University signed an agreement with GMJECO to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy