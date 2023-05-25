Primera División announces that the Closing Tournament 2023 has ended, FAS, Jocoro and Águila will be in the Concacaf tournament

The first Division announced this afternoon that the Clasura tournament had ended and declared FAS, Jocoro and Águila winners of the tournament based on the accumulated table.

It is the first measure after the events that occurred last Saturday at the Cuscatlán stadium that left 12 dead while the match between Alianza and FAS was taking place in the quarterfinals. There is no champion.

With the conclusion of the tournament, he announced that FAS, Jocoro and Águila will be the representatives of El Salvador in Concacaf, this for their performance in the Apertura 2022 tournament and for finishing as leader of the accumulated table.

The most affected is Alliance. Their elimination from international competitions is added to the sanction imposed by the Commission to play their matches as locals for the Opening 2023 and Closing 2024 tournaments behind closed doors, in addition to the economic fine of 30 thousand dollars that is added to the thousand that they were imposed on him for the use of gunpowder in the Cuscatlán stadium.

In the statement they add that “according to the above, and pending CONCACAF approval, the teams that will participate in the CONCACAF club tournament will be FAS, Jocoro and Águila.