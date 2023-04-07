European champions England won the first women’s edition of the soccer Finalissima by beating their Brazilian counterparts in a penalty shootout (4-2 after a 1-1 draw), this Thursday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Thanks to a goal from Ella Toone (minute 23), at the conclusion of a beautiful collective action, Sarina Wiegman’s players took the lead, but in discount the Brazilians had equalized through Andressa Alves (1-1, 90+3 ).

In the decisive shootout, Tamires’ attempt saved by Mary Earp and Arsenal player Rafaelle’s sending to the crossbar allowed England to go on a 30th game without defeat since the arrival of their Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, three and a half months before the World Cup female in Australia and New Zealand.

“This match gives us some very good lessons for our preparation for the World Cup. This week we hadn’t had the chance to work on penalties, but we trained a little yesterday (Wednesday) on that and before the Eurocup we had worked a lot on it”, Wiegman herself explained in statements to ITV.

The game had two very different parts. The English completely dominated the first 45 minutes against a Brazilian team that was very imprecise.

But the offensive changes made later by the Swedish coach of the Brazilians, Pia Sundhage (runner-up in the world in 2011 and Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012 with the United States), allowed the South American champions to draw.

England, fourth in the FIFA ranking, thus fulfilled the hierarchy against Brazil, the ninth world team at the moment.

“The defeat is hard, but hey, it’s not the World Cup. We are on a trip to the World Cup and we are going to learn a lot from this game,” Sundhage confided.

Reaction without final prize

After Ella Toone’s goal and a controlled first half by the locals, Brazil gave a different image in the second half, first with ‘half chances’, such as an unfortunate shot by Alves (47) or a failed volley by Adrianna, Ten minutes later.

Geyse, the Barcelona attacker, made the Wembley fans tremble with a long shot (59).

When England celebrated the victory, Andressa Alves took advantage of an error by Earps to equalize, but in the penalty shootout the Manchester United goalkeeper recovered and was the star of the night.

“I’m relieved. This sums up what it’s like to be in goal. Disappointed by the goal, I would have preferred to keep a clean sheet, but I really wanted to make it up to the girls. We won and that’s the most important thing,” Earps said.

This women’s Finalissima, between the champion teams of the last Eurocup and Copa América, is the result of the collaboration agreements between UEFA and Conmebol.

England won the European title last year by beating Germany 2-1 in a final at Wembley. For its part, Brazil had also won its eighth women’s Copa América in 2022, beating Colombia 1-0 in the decisive duel.

Last year, also a few months before the World Cup, the men’s Finalissima took place, where Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated Italy extensively (3-0) also at Wembley.

In the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, England will start in Group D, with Haiti, Denmark and China as rivals. Brazil is drawn in group F, along with France, Jamaica and Panama.