Primera Plana turns 18

The digital newspaper Primera Plana remembers today, Friday, 18 years of foundation. On July 7, 2005, it appeared for the first time in the national public light and despite the enormous difficulties faced throughout these years, Primera Plana continues to stand firm in its principles and ideals, like that first day of its creation. The outlet never gave up on its editorial line, always trying to honor the commitment made to the citizens of Alto Paraná and Paraguay.

This digital newspaper (which was printed for 14 years), despite the ups and downs, always tried to walk the path of tolerance and truth. And in that situation he will never renounce consistency, especially in a nation where, we must admit, the common currency is corruption; where ethics and morality are only on paper. In the midst of this painful reality, one must show courage and firmness, and avoid succumbing to the powerful of factual and hidden power.

All these anti-values ​​did not make a dent in the commitment assumed by Primera Plana, which continues and will continue in that iron line of coherence and commitment to the country.

This inalienable position made it even more difficult to sustain the outlet, which despite weathering several storms, continues with enough air to continue fighting for a better and fairer Paraguay.

Today, on this very special date for Primera Plana, all of us who make up this medium feel more committed to continue collaborating wherever we have to, for a fairer, more supportive and less corrupt country.

We will continue to fly the flag of freedom of expression and opinion, fundamental values ​​to build the Paraguay dreamed of by all good Paraguayans. Hope must not be lost that we will someday enjoy the new dawn, in a different country.

Finally, we want to take advantage of this pleasant commemoration to share this new anniversary with our respected readers, and especially our thanks to the sponsors, co-workers and those who made the birth of this journalistic medium possible. Health!

