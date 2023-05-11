Prince Charming makes his fans scream

Most people only want one thing from the blond giant: a selfie! Kim Tränka, RTL’s gay bachelor, makes his fans scream at Gaydelight. We spoke to him about his life as a queer influencer and why he doesn’t commit to men.

The first time sometimes comes late in life. Kim Tränka, the Prince Charming from the RTL dating show of the same name from 2021, had to be 32 years old to experience his first time in lederhosen.

Just hours before the party Gaydelight In the tent of the Wasenwirt, the native of Lower Saxony and today’s Cologne resident has the traditional outfit for the Stuttgart Spring Festival concerned. So far he hasn’t needed anything like that because he’s never attended a beer festival in his life, neither the Oktoberfest nor the Volksfest. Because the trained car salesman does not drink a drop of alcohol as a matter of principle.

The community celebrates the diversity of the city

A completely sober night in the highest hurricane level of the Wasenwirt tent, when the Rainbow community dances and bawls, enjoys their lives and the diversity Stuttgarts celebrating – it’s not an easy task that abstinent Kim Tränka set himself on his first visit to the Wasen. “The leather pants feel good,” says the gay bachelor with the long blond hair, “they are soft, not as hard and stiff as I thought – and they make a nice butt.”

The father of an almost 14-year-old son used to make a living from selling cars. Today he earns at least as much as an influencer. He advertises cosmetics and has organizers book him nationwide so that he drums for them on social media and posts how nice it was.

Gaydelight shouldn’t become Graydelight

The Gaydelight party series, which will be celebrating its 25th birthday at the Wasen next year, shouldn’t become Graydelight, a meeting place for the grey-haired. “Many guests have grown old with us,” says organizer Theo von Pagliarucci, the ex-brother-in-law of today’s Wasenwirt boss Fritzi Weeber. So a young, beautiful influencer should help to attract a young audience. So Kim Tränka, who likes to do it, has to do it. He used to be a dance athlete, that’s where you learn to smile. Joachim Llampi told him he couldn’t take part in “Let’s Dance” as a celebrity because he danced too well.







If the giant prances through the tent, he doesn’t get far. The guests want selfies from all sides (also MdL Oliver Hildenbrand and his party friend Brigitte Loesch from the Greens). The later the evening, the louder and wilder the swaying. A big hug, many know each other. Jugs bang against each other.

Only one person stays out of measuring: Kim from Cologne. With a size of 196 centimeters Prince Charming more than a measure and stands out, no matter where the lederhosen debutant stands. He is asked whether he is still with Maurice, i.e. with the young man he chose in the RTL dating show, which was awarded the Grimme Prize, after many episodes? “No, I’ve been single for a year,” is his reply. He moved in with Maurice after the show in Cologne. But it didn’t work. It’s not easy for a couple “when you’re always under surveillance”. This is the downside of fame through a TV show.

Even for a handsome man, finding a partner is not easy. “This migratory locust principle doesn’t suit me,” he says, “this jumping around from one person to another.” Kim Tränka is looking for great love, not affairs, as preferred by parts of the community who didn’t want to commit themselves. The bachelor doesn’t know whether it always has to be a man he falls in love with. “I don’t fit into any category or label,” he says. He has already fallen in love with a woman once before, the mother of his son. He does not want to rule this out for the future. In his life he does not allow himself to be restricted in any area.

Of course, a man knows better what is good for a man sexually, Tränka continues. But sex with a woman also has its charms for him. The 32-year-old compares this with other sensual pleasures – with food. “I like a hamburger at McDonalds,” he says, “but a steak is better in the end.” In this comparison, the woman stands for the hamburger, the man for the steak. Our interview is repeatedly interrupted because selfies are being asked for again.

DJ Michael Leupold plays “more hits” at Gaydelight

Meanwhile, “He belongs to me” is played on stage, a community anthem for four decades. More and more are on the benches. It’s getting hotter and louder. At Gaydelight, says DJ Michael Leupold, he has to play “more hits” than at other Wasen parties. “And ‘Bumsbar’ goes well everywhere, the new song by DJ Robin, Schürze and Ikke Hipgold,” marvels the SWR-3 man, “as soon as the new Ballermann hit is out, everyone can sing it along.”

CSD spokesman Detlef Raasch and “gay mom” Laura Halding-Hoppenheit officially open the party on stage. “Today we’re showing that Stuttgart is colourful,” calls the landlady, a club legend, to loud applause. She thanks the organizer Theo von Pagliarucci, who almost 25 years ago had the courage to celebrate with the community at the Wasen, which at the time met with resistance.

Together against homophobia

Kim Tränka likes the exuberant joie de vivre of the diverse audience very much, even if he, perhaps the only one in the tent, remains completely sober in the march through all the pop and wasen hits. Prince Charming thinks it’s good that the CSD in Stuttgart this year is about violence against queer people and the fight against homophobia and warns of the dangers. “We all have to stand together,” he says. Just being beautiful is not enough for him. As the face of the community, he also wants to do something for them.

At almost two meters, he has never felt violence before, nor any discrimination in his previous job in the automotive industry. “But this may also be due to the fact that I look like a straight man,” the 32-year-old suspects. But he rejects classifications. Whether straight, gay or whatever – that is no longer important these days. People don’t need a label, they should just live as they are without having to explain themselves. No sooner has Kim Tränka said this than the next selfie hunter is in front of him. And again he smiles.