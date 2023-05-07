Prince Harry arrived alone at the coronation of his father Charles III

52 people arrested for demonstrations at the coronation of Carlos III

The London Metropolitan Police reported this Saturday that it has arrested a total of 52 people during the day of the coronation of the kings Charles III and Camilla for causes related to public disturbances.

The reasons for the arrests include “brawls, breaches of public order, violation of the peace and conspiracy to cause public nuisance,” the police said in a statement, detailing that all those people remain in custody.

Security forces arrested the head of the anti-monarchy organization Republic, Graham Smith, this morning, two hours before the coronation ceremony began at Westminster Abbey.

The activist was with five other members of the group next to a van in which they carried banners to demonstrate during the day.

How many kings has the United Kingdom had, before Carlos III?

It was in 1707, with the union of the kingdoms of England, Scotland and Wales, the territory known today as the United Kingdom was formed, the same in which Queen Elizabeth II ruled for the last 70 years and who with that period was consolidated as the longest-reigning monarch in the royal crown.

Anna (1702-1714)

Jorge I (1714-1727)

Jorge II (1727-1760)

Jorge III (1760-1820)

George IV (1820-1830)

Guillermo IV (1830-1837)

Victoria (1837-1901)

Edward VII (1901-1910)

George V (1910-1936)

Edward VIII (1936)

Jorge VI (1936-1952)

Isabel II (1952-2022)

Charles III (2022-)