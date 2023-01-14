“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages and it’s down to 400. It could have been two books. And the hard part was getting things out,” Prince Harry said of his memoirs published this week.

Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, said he left out of his memoirs published this week many intimate revelations that would have further deteriorated his relationship with his father and his brother, William.

In an interview with the newspaper Daily Telegraph published this Saturday, Prince Harry pointed out that the king and his brother, the Prince of Wales“they would never forgive him” if he had made public all the details of his complex relationship.

He recognized that many of these intimacies were included in the first draft of the book “In the shadow” (“Spare”, in English), which was twice as long as its final version, but which were left out so as not to further deteriorate the situation.

“The first draft was different. It had 800 pages and now it’s down to 400. It could have been two books. And the hard part was getting things out“, he said in the interview.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to a certain extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know about. Why I don’t think they ever forgave me“he added.

He also said that the media “sweep under the rug” many of his family’s dirty laundry and change them for “juicy stories about other people.”

Prince Harry admits that he is concerned about his nephews, Jorge, Carlota and Luis, because he knows that one of them will end up being “a spare” -title of his autobiography- like himself, but that his brother has made it clear to him that his children are not his responsibility.

At the same time, he once again offered his family a “proper conversation” so that everyone assumes their responsibilities and, above all, that his wife, Meghan Markle, be “apologised”.