Prince Harry attended the American Independence Day celebration with his daughter.

The youngest son of King Charles III, 38-year-old Prince Harry, whose fortune is estimated at 60 million dollars, and his 41-year-old wife Meghan Markle showed themselves as loving parents during the July 4 parade in the city of Montecito (California, USA).

The publication Hollywood Life writes about it.

The happy mom and dad enjoyed the Independence Day holiday with their two children, Princess Lilibeth, 2, and Prince Archie, 4. For the parade, Prince Harry wore a casual but smart suit with a green button-down shirt and blue jeans.

He added a matching green hat and sunglasses to the outfit.

The media did not learn any more details about the family’s visit to the USA Independence Day Parade, but the fact of the presence of a person of royal blood at the “sabbath of former colonists” became a good sensation in the local media.

As you know, Lilibet turned 2 years old in June.

Buckingham Palace did not congratulate the grandson of King Charles III on the holiday, in fact, as well as her brother, 4-year-old Archie.

However, it is known that the wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton, offered support to his younger brother. Kate quietly let Prince Harry know that if he decides he needs a break from the stresses of America, she’s happy to lend him a shoulder.

37

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

