Printing of ballots for presidential binomials concluded

The Military Geographic Institute (IGM) concluded, yesterday, July 20, 2023, the printing of 13,450,047 electoral ballots for the dignity of presidential binomials that will be used in the elections on August 20. In total, the IGM will have to print more than 39 million ballot papers.

These are added to the ballots from 16 provinces (Azuay, Bolívar, Zamora Chinchipe, El Oro, Imbabura, Loja, Pastaza, Tungurahua, Napo, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Santa Elena, Morona Santiago, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Guayas and Los Ríos) that have already been printed and correspond to the dignity of provincial assembly members.

Due to the pending cases to be resolved in the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (TCE), the IGM cannot advance with the printing of all the ballots and electoral documents.

The transfer of the electoral material to the company that integrates the electoral packages, Montgar, located in Pifo (from where it will be transferred to the 24 provincial electoral delegations and then to the 4,380 electoral precincts) is carried out with the protection of 32,167 soldiers from the three branches of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Aviation) and a similar number from the National Police.

The custody and monitoring of the convoys is executed through the GPS system. / The time.

