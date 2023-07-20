Prioritizing Stability and Striving for Better Results: Analyzing Jiangsu Province’s Economic Situation and Future Work

Stability and Confidence: Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee Discusses Economic Situation and Future Work

In a recent meeting held on July 19, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the Finance and Economics Committee of the Provincial Party Committee in Jiangsu examined the economic situation of the province in the first half of the year and discussed the next stage of work. The meeting aimed to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, which has greatly encouraged the province to continue its efforts in promoting economic growth and high-quality development.

The meeting, which was conducted via video link with various cities and counties, listened to an analysis report on the economic situation in the province for the first half of the year. It highlighted the positive impact of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visits and speeches on the province’s confidence and determination to achieve progress.

The meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining stability while striving for progress in the current critical period of economic recovery and industrial upgrading. It encouraged a comprehensive and dialectical analysis of the situation, a clear understanding of difficulties and challenges, and the identification of favorable conditions to firmly grasp the initiative in economic work. The meeting further stressed the need for all departments to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech, consolidate the upward momentum, and work towards achieving the annual goals and tasks.

To ensure successful economic work in the second half of the year, the meeting urged a focus on expanding investment and taking advantage of policies. It emphasized the need to promote major projects step by step, attract high-quality enterprises with advanced technology, and guide foreign capital to invest heavily in Jiangsu. Additionally, the meeting called for attention to be placed on promoting consumption, increasing residents’ income, stabilizing foreign trade, boosting innovation, supporting enterprises, and stabilizing employment. These efforts would contribute to building a modern industrial system and preventing and resolving major risks.

The meeting concluded with a reminder for the entire province to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and deliver results that meet the expectations of the General Secretary and the people.

This article was written by Huang Wei, a reporter from Xinhua Daily Junction Point.

Note: The content of this article is sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” and is the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network. Any reproduction or mirroring without permission is prohibited.

