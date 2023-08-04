Home » Prison accused of kidnapping farmers and theft of cattle in Paratebueno – news
After an intense investigative process, the National Police managed to dismantle the gang known as “Los Toros”, dedicated to rustling in the departments of Casanare, Boyacá and some municipalities of Cundinamarca.

These subjects, on February 26, 2023 at the Los Moriches farm, located in the village of La Esperanza in the municipality of Aguazul, entered the property and subdued the people who were there to steal 73 bulls that were transferred to the refrigerators of Bogota, Choconta and Zipaquira. Several of these livestock were recovered.

the captured

Authorities confirmed the arrest in Pajarito of Miguel Sánchez Pérez and Edgar Javier Mesa Barrera, while in the Morichal sector in Yopal Eduar Ayende Montaña Buitrago was captured, in Tocancipá, Cundinamarca, José Israel Bermúdez León and it was learned that Luis Danilo Sánchez Ariza, he voluntarily appeared before the officials of the Tocancipá SIJIN.

These subjects will have to answer to justice for the crime of rustling and reception.

Those captured have more than 10 entries in the Accusatory Oral Criminal System – SPOA, for crimes such as theft, rustling, threats, use of false documents, trafficking, manufacturing and possession of firearms and ammunition; In addition, it is noted that Montaña Buitrago is registered as a victim of the conflict and a current beneficiary of subsidies to support productive projects.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

