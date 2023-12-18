Home » Prison director arrested in Honduras with money for gangs
Prison director arrested in Honduras with money for gangs

An army colonel was arrested this Thursday in Honduras when he tried to enter a prison with the equivalent of about $18,000 for Barrio 18 gang members, military sources reported.

The spokesman for the Military Police for Public Order (PMOP), Captain José Coello, explained in a press conference that they seized 445,000 lempiras (about 18,000 dollars) in bills of different denominations from Colonel Joseé Rodimiro Arita, director of the La Tolva penal center, in Morocelí, about 60 km east of Tegucigalpa.

“This amount of money was going to a gang 18 criminal structure and was going to be used to bribe authorities to acquire weapons and drugs,” he said.

The Minister of Defense, Manuel Zelaya, had announced on the social network association to commit a crime, abuse of authority and money laundering.

Crime schools

“Our commitment is to dismantle prisons and prevent them from continuing to function as crime schools,” he added.

On June 26, the PMOP assumed control of 24 prisons in Honduras by order of President Xiomara Castro, after the murder of 46 women in the Támara women’s prison, 25 km north of the capital.

Inmates from the Barrio 18 gang left their module and broke into the one where the rivals of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) were. They attacked them with shots and set fire to the center and the death toll was 46.

