“I failed, I know I could have done more,” he writes in an open letter Vincenzo Semeraro, supervisory magistrate of the Court of Verona. He feels the guilt of not having prevented Donatella Hodo to take his own life by inhaling gas from a small stove in the night between 1 and 2 August, in the Montorio prison. About her, a twenty-seven-year-old girl, the judge recalled her being “fragile, very fragile, like a Bohemian crystal”, with a past of drug addiction and a series of thefts.