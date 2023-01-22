The Movimiento Nacional Carcelario, MNC, through an official letter, requested the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the deaths of inmates inside the country’s penitentiaries, especially those that occurred in Valledupar and Girón.

The group that defends the rights of those deprived of liberty denounced the death of inmate Juan David Vargas Monsalve on January 21, who allegedly took his own life in the Palogordo de Girón prison, Santander.

According to the movement, Inpec reported that the inmate decided to end his life, but the colleagues showed that he had arrived with vital signs at the health area where he died due to the lack of a health professional.

They denounced that this death is added to others that have occurred consecutively in the city’s Maximum and Medium Security Penitentiary, known as ‘La Tramacúa’.

These are the inmates Germán Segundo Iguarán Ramírez, alias Chacho, a noted drug trafficker in La Guajira, Lugo Bustamante Riascos, alias Tatabro or leader of the “La Local” gang from Buenaventura, and Milton de Jesús López Jiménez, 20 years old. , investigated for homicide. According to the authorities’ reports, all of them died due to different circumstances associated with health problems or suicide.

However, the MNC is not satisfied with the explanations and demanded investigations for each of the cases.

“There is nothing more painful and outrageous for his family and colleagues than witnessing the loss of a life while in prison. Once again we reject these facts in which inmates die in the custody of Inpec”, reproached the MNC.

He also specified that the country’s prison system has the obligation to ensure and comply with the human rights of inmates.

“We demand that the institutions of the penitentiary and prison system take the pertinent corrective measures in the face of the systematic violation of the human rights of the prison population, which is one of the main causes for this type of tragedy to occur in prisons,” the MNC pointed out.

The Valledupar Ombudsman, for its part, recently reported that it has processed meetings with the various authorities to clarify the events surrounding the deaths of inmates in the city.